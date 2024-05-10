Latest Weather Blog
Mayoral candidate Ted James outraises Broome in first financial report of election cycle
BATON ROUGE — The first financial report is out for the 2024 Baton Rouge mayoral race.
With 160 days left until the election, mayoral candidate Ted James leads the finance report with $508,000 in contributions and current Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome sitting at $305,000 in contributions.
Ted James, a Democrat, spoke with WBRZ saying, "I believe that our fundraising numbers show that people pf this parish are not only hopeful for new leadership and vision, but they're willing to invest in it as well."
Sharon Weston Broome, also a Democrat, is running for her third term as Mayor-President.
"Ted’s quick departure from his long held ideals and legislative record, should be enough to give any voter second thought of his true intentions," Broome said. "City hall has never been for sale and never will be for sale to the highest bidders."
