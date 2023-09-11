79°
LSU legend Seimone Augustus announced as grand marshal of 39th Wearin' of the Green parade

Monday, September 11 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball legend Seimone Augustus will be the grand marshal for the 39th Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade. 

Augustus will be headlining the parade which rolls through the Southdowns neighborhood on March 16, 2024. 

