See Malik Nabers' unique jacket giving love to LSU prior to the 2024 NFL Draft
DETROIT, MI - Despite most likely learning of his new team tonight, LSU's all-time leader in receiving yards, Malik Nabers, decided to show his love for the school prior to the 2024 NFL Draft.
It’s Forever LSU @whyguard13 pic.twitter.com/HajZssl26V— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 25, 2024
Highlights of Nabers' time at LSU are stitched into his suit jacket, as seen in a picture from LSU Football's Twitter. Nabers is also rocking sunglasses and a chain that says "LEEK".
Nabers is projected to go top-10 in the draft.
