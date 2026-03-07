Saturday PM Forecast: Widespread storms move in overnight, some could be strong

Widespread showers and storms will move in overnight bringing pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning. Severe weather is not off the table, although that risk is on the lower side.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Isolated to scattered storms have popped around the area this afternoon and evening, but coverage will get more widespread overnight. The best window for this widespread action looks to be between 9pm and 4am. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be likely, but severe weather is on the table as well. The overall severe risk is low, with most in a level 1/5 or marginal risk. The main threats will be strong gusty winds and hail. Lingering showers could be around early Sunday and if we get enough clearing, more storms could pop Sunday afternoon and evening. Scattered activity with around a 60% coverage is the current expectation. Lows tonight will be in the mid-60s, with highs on Sunday in the lower 80s. Keep the Storm Station Weather App on standby if you have any outdoor plans tomorrow.





Up Next: Warm and muggy conditions will carry into the new workweek, but shower and storm coverage will tick down. Isolated pop-up storms will occur Monday, with activity getting more spotty Tuesday. This will change midweek as our next cold front approaches. The exact timing of this front is a bit in question but current thinking is late Wednesday into early Thursday. Along this boundary, there should be a fair amount of showers and storms. It's not impossible we see a few stronger storms as well. Skies and showers will clear out Thursday, with cooler air moving in. By Friday morning, lows will get back down into the 40s!

