Thursday PM Forecast: wet pattern to persist, chance for storms ramps up this weekend

Despite the expected lull in rain on Thursday, the wet weather pattern will continue into the weekend. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms could pose a risk to outdoor activities.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Isolated showers will taper during the evening hours. Though there may be some clearing early, clouds will thicken up again after midnight with some patchy fog even possible near dawn, especially near bodies of water. Low temperatures will stop in the upper 60s. By mid-morning on Friday, a little bit of sun will break through the clouds. High temperatures will top out in the mid-80s by early afternoon. In response to the warming, showers and thunderstorms will pop up during the afternoon with about 50% of the 13 Parish, 2 County Storm Station Forecast Area getting rain.

The Weekend: Though no total washouts are expected, the weather pattern will remain wet and unsettled. Saturday and Sunday rain coverage will bump up into the 50 - 70% range. Forecast confidence in the timing of showers and thunderstorms is low due to a weak front that will be stalled to our west. Immediately along the front in Texas, severe weather is expected. Those showers and thunderstorms may try to push east into Saturday night. It is possible that some of those thunderstorms still pack a punch, but the loss of daytime warming by their arrival will fight against that. Furthermore, how long those showers and thunderstorms linger into Sunday could affect later rain chances. The front may even develop and send another round of showers and thunderstorms in our direction on Sunday as well. The takeaway for the weekend is to plan for two or three rounds of showers and thunderstorms, although a lot of dry time is expected, especially through the first half of Saturday. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

LSU Baseball: The LSU Tigers are back at Alex Box Stadium this weekend for a three-game series against Sacramento State, and the weather will definitely be a factor for tailgating and game-day plans, so keep the Storm Station Weather App handy for updates!

Friday (6:30 p.m.): It will be warm with a first-pitch temperature in the low 80s. While there may be some lingering showers and thunderstorms early, they will be wrapping up into the evening, so this game will be playable.

Saturday (6:00 p.m.): This is the "wild card" night. There is uncertainty about whether storms to our west will arrive during the game or hold off until the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the 70s.

Sunday (1:00 p.m.): We’ll be watching for a decaying line of storms moving through in the morning. If that action clears out, there could be a window of dry time before another potential batch of showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s or low 80s.

Up Next: As we head into the new work week, the unseasonably warm, muggy pattern will hold firm. Monday and Tuesday look to be drier, with only about 20% rain coverage either afternoon. Expect highs to soar into the mid-to-upper 80s. By Wednesday, the next frontal system will push in with a batch of rain and thunderstorms. We will need to keep a close eye on this one as there could be a risk for severe weather. However, since this is still several days out, the exact locations that could be threatened are still being refined. All told, 1-3” of rain is expected by the time that front clears next week. Quieter, slightly cooler conditions will follow to end next week and into the following weekend.

– Josh

