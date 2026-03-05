Latest Weather Blog
Thursday AM Forecast: Warm & muggy with daily chances for afternoon storms
Warm, unseasonable temperatures will continue for the foreseeable future with highs 10-15 degrees above average. Along with the warm air, will be the daily chances for afternoon showers and storms.
Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast
Today & Tonight: Grab the sunglasses, but keep an umbrella close by! Today will be quite warm with a high of 83°, which is pushing right up against record territory. While we’ll see plenty of sun, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms (about a 30% chance coverage) will pop up this afternoon. If a storm does form, it could be locally strong with some small hail, and lightning. Expect a very mild and muggy night with a low of 68°. The biggest concern for the morning commute will be patchy fog. Some areas, especially near the water and where it rained today, could see thicker fog that drops visibility significantly. Give yourself a few extra minutes for the drive tomorrow morning.
Up Next: The warming trend holds steady as we head into the weekend. Both Friday and Saturday will see highs in the mid-80s with a better chance for scattered rain (50-60%). If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, keep a close eye on the sky. This is especially true if you are heading out to Alex Box Stadium for some LSU Baseball!
Looking further ahead:
-
Sunday & Monday: Highs stay in the mid-80s. While Sunday has a higher rain coverage (60%), Monday looks a bit drier with only a 20% chance of a stray shower.
-
Next Week: The record-challenging heat continues through Tuesday before a front arrives on Wednesday, potentially bringing a higher coverage of storms and a slight "cool" down back toward the upper 70s and lower 80s.
– Balin
