Friday AM Forecast: Daily shower and storm chances continue, staying very warm

The daily chance of showers and storms will continue all the way through the weekend. Although total washouts are not expected, multiple rounds could make outdoor activities tricky.

Today & Tonight: Expect those clouds to thin out a bit we push towards midday, letting some sunshine peek through. That extra sun will help send our afternoon highs into the mid-80s across the board. Once that heat builds up, it’ll trigger scattered showers and storms—we're looking at about half of the viewing area seeing some rain before the day is done. Watch out for slick roads on the drive back home. Rain chances decrease overnight, but clouds will build back in. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s.

The Weekend: While the weekend isn't looking like a total loss, it’s definitely going to be one of those "keep the radar app open" kind of stretches. Rain coverage is climbing into the 50% to 70% range for Saturday and Sunday, though the exact timing is a bit of a moving target. We should see activity Saturday afternoon and evening, but new data points to a possible overnight round. A front stalling to our north will try to send some storms our way Saturday night. Severe weather cannot be ruled out, although the risk is very low.

The big question is how long that leftover rain hangs around Sunday morning, as that will dictate how the rest of the day plays out. We might even see the front get a second wind and send another batch of storms our way later Sunday. The bottom line? Plan on dodging two or three rounds of rain this weekend, but don't cancel your plans—there will still be plenty of dry time, especially early Saturday. Expect more of that sticky warmth, too, with highs staying in the 80s and muggy lows in the 60s.

LSU Baseball: The Tigers are back at the Box this weekend to take on Sacramento State, and while the bats will be hot, the weather might be a bit of a curveball. You'll definitely want to keep an eye on the Storm Station Weather App before you head to or leave the stadium!

Friday (6:30 p.m.): It’s going to be a sticky one with temps starting in the low 80s. We might have some leftover showers hanging around during the evening, but those should be clearing out by game time. Expect to get this one in without much trouble.

Saturday (6:00 p.m.): The forecast gets more tricky for this game. We’re keeping a close eye on a line of storms to our west—it’s a toss-up whether they’ll crash the party during the game or wait until we’re all tucked in for the night. Temperatures will be comfortable, dipping into the 70s.

Sunday (1:00 p.m.): We’ll likely be dealing with a messy line of weakening storms Sunday morning. If that clears out fast enough, we could snag a nice dry window for baseball before the next round of rain tries to move in later in the day. Look for temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Up Next: Looking ahead to next week, that unseasonably warm and muggy weather is digging its heels in. For Monday and Tuesday, the rain takes a bit of a breather with only a 20% coverage for a few pop-up afternoon showers, allowing high temperatures to climb into the mid-to-upper 80s. The main event arrives on Wednesday as a new frontal system moves in, bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms. While it's still early, we are keeping a close eye on this setup for a potential severe weather risk. By the time the front clears out, we could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of much-needed rain. After it passes, expect a return to quieter and slightly cooler conditions to wrap up the week.

– Balin

