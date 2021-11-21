Saturday PM Forecast: Not as chilly tonight, another cold front arrives Monday morning

The Forecast:



Gulf moisture continues to surge in tonight ahead of our next cold front.



Lows temperatures will not be nearly as chilly as this morning, with most dropping into the mid to upper 50s overnight.

Sunday morning, there will be areas of patchy fog to look out for around daybreak.

The afternoon will feature more sunshine, with clouds increasing by Sunday evening. Highs will warm to the mid 70s.



Looking Ahead:

Our next cold front arrives late Sunday night, into early Monday morning. This will bring a weakening line of thunder showers through the area around midnight through pre-dawn on Monday. Manageable amounts of rain are expected.

Temperatures will drop significantly behind the front, with highs only in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. Monday night lows will be in the 30s, with a potential light freeze near and across the Louisiana/Mississippi state line.





