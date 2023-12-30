Saturday PM Forecast: Nice weather on New Years Eve before unsettled weather for the start of 2024

New Years Eve is looking like another great day with plentiful sunshine. The start of 2024 features multiple days with rain chances.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lows tonight will be in the mid 30's with some locations getting near the freezing mark. Patchy fog will be a possibility. New Years Eve will be a great day for any outdoor plans and activities. Highs will be in the upper 60's under mainly sunny skies. For any staying up to celebrate the New Year, expect mainly clear skies with temperatures in the mid 50's.

Up Next: Cloud cover will begin to increase early Monday morning. This will give way to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with isolated showers. Rain amounts will likely be under 0.25” for those able to see rain. Tuesday will be mainly clear with lots of sunshine. The next chance of rain will arrive on Wednesday. Numerous showers will be possible and 1'' rain totals look like they will be common. Rain chances decrease on Thursday, but showers will once again be possible by the start of the weekend.

-- Balin

