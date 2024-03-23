Saturday PM Forecast: More spring-like weather Sunday, followed by storms

We cap off the weekend with more spring-like weather, which will go in favor of all outdoor events. Changes come next week as our next round of storms arrives. Some of those storms could be strong.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies remain in place on Saturday evening, with a few high clouds filtering back into the region in the overnight hours. It will be chilly early Sunday, with a low temperature in the upper-40s. High clouds will increase in coverage and thicken on Sunday. This could give the sky more of a filtered sunshine appearance. Despite the cloudiness, highs will still manage to reach the mid to upper-70s as winds shift out of the southeast. Just like the first half, the back half of the weekend will cooperate for any outdoor events such as Easter egg hunts and LSU Baseball.

Up Next: We'll keep clouds on Monday ahead of our next storm system. Isolated storms become possible as early as Monday afternoon. This activity will be more hit-or-miss and on the weaker side of the spectrum. Southeast winds pick up on Monday, exceeding 20 mph at times with even higher gusts. The mostly likely time for storms will be late Monday into early Tuesday as a line of storms rolls through. Storms will likely be at their strongest during this time frame. The Storm Prediction Center has included the Capital Area under a Level 2/5 risk for severe weather. Damaging winds appear to be the primary concern per the last data, although we cannot rule out a brief spin-up and a few reports of hail. Keep an eye on the forecast through the weekend as we fine-tune this forecast.

We’ll quickly dry out on Tuesday as a quieter pattern settles into the region. Things remain quiet through the rest of the upcoming workweek.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.