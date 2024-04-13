Saturday PM Forecast: Humidity cooperating for now, but not for long

Drier air will stay in the area to conclude the weekend, which will keep humidity at manageable levels. That will not be the case next week, as humidity will be on the rise.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Winds will be southeasterly at 5-10 mph overnight. This will keep lows to the upper 50's, instead of the lower 50's that we saw this morning. Another warm day is expected tomorrow with highs soaring to the mid 80's. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Up Next: Temperatures will continue to rise as we head into next week. The upper 80's will be likely all week long. Humidity will start to ramp up as well, especially by the middle of the week. Rain chances will stay minimal throughout the week. A brief spotty shower cannot be ruled out on Wednesday. A front will approach the area at the end of the week and into the weekend. This front could cause some showers and thunderstorms. There is some uncertainty on when exactly the front arrives and how strong it will be. These details will have implications on how much of a temperature drop there is, and what the exact rain coverage will look like. Information on this front will become more clear in the coming days.

