Saturday PM Forecast: Heat and isolated showers tomorrow, increased rain coverage on Monday

Heat and fire danger will continue to be an issue on Sunday. Rain chances increase greatly on Monday.

An ***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING*** is in effect until 8pm tomorrow for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

A ***RED FLAG WARNING*** is in effect until 8pm tomorrow. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A Burn Ban is already in place for all areas.

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, we will cool down into the upper 70's under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be much of the same as today in terms of heat and fire conditions. Highs could top out around 103 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Rain coverage will start to increase tomorrow evening as a weak front makes its way into the area. Widespread rain is not expected and most areas should stay dry.

Up Next: The weak front mentioned before will stall in our area on Monday. Moisture will pool into southeast Louisiana and Monday could be quite a wet day. Some areas could pick up an inch or more of rainfall on Monday going into Tuesday. Some lingering showers will be possible on Tuesday before we really dry out by the middle and end of next week. Highs will be knocked down a bit and humidity will be thankfully down.



The Tropics:

1. Tropical Depression 10: A new tropical depression has just formed and is forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to have little to no impact to Louisiana. Residents in Florida should continue to monitor this closely.

2. Hurricane Franklin: Franklin has strengthened into a Hurricane. It is forecast to become a major hurricane but it will stay out in the Atlantic.

--Balin

