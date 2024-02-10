Saturday PM Forecast: Expected rain totals have decreased for tomorrow

While scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day tomorrow, rain amounts have come down a good bit. Details on that is below.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, lows will bottom out around 66 degrees under cloudy skies. Isolated showers, and thunderstorms will be possible. Tomorrow is shaping up to be another warm and cloudy day. Highs are expected to be near 78 degrees. Rain is also in the forecast. Spotty to isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible before noon. The best chance for thunderstorms and the greatest coverage of rain will occur in the afternoon and evening. Overall, the day has trended drier because of a lack of forcing from fronts and warm temperatures above the surface. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will remain even into the overnight hours as a cold front moves through around midnight. Throughout the day and overnight hours, some storms could be on the stronger side. Because of the factors mentioned above, expected rain totals have decreased a good bit. Most could expect up to an inch of rain, with most of that potentially falling as the cold front moves through in the overnight hours.

As for severe weather, a widespread severe event is not anticipated. Isolated severe storms will be possible during the day and into the overnight hours. Any severe storm will be capable of 60 mph wind gust, hail greater than 1 inch in diameter, and a brief tornado.

Up Next: While some spotty showers will be possible early on Monday, the 2nd half of the day will be dry with clearing skies. Mardi Gras is shaping up pretty nice with high's in the 60's and clear skies. Generally, below average temperatures are anticipated for most of next week. Clouds will start to thicken again by Thursday but the next rain chance will hold off until at least Friday.

