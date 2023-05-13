Saturday PM Forecast: a hot day ahead for Mom

The steam will continue for the second half of the weekend. After a little lull in shower and storm activity, more is expected to flare up next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A quiet and muggy night is ahead. Beneath partly cloudy skies, low temperatures will slip into the low 70s. On Mother’s Day, you can expect plenty of sunshine early with some cumulus clouds bubbling up by the afternoon hours. With that, rogue showers or thunderstorms will try to develop, but coverage will remain spotty and showers will be short-fused. It will be steamy with high temperatures in the low 90s. While we are no strangers to highs in the 90s, our bodies do take some time to get used to it early in the season. With humidity, feels-like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s so be sure to stay hydrated and take it easy in the peak heat.

Up Next: Only minor changes are expected next week. A very weak front will drift into the area on Monday providing an extra trigger for showers and thunderstorms. While mornings will be on the quieter side, afternoons will be more unsettled than the weekend. The storms will not bring major threats other than the usual for summer—downpours, frequent lightning and briefly gusty wind. As that front slides south and east of the area, thermometers will drift back by 2-4 degrees, a little closer to average, by the end of the week.

--Josh

