Saturday AM Forecast: Sunny & cold weekend, another HARD FREEZE tonight

TODAY & TONIGHT



A HARD FREEZE has taken place across most of south Louisiana this morning.



Thankfully, plenty of sunshine will warm temperatures to the upper 40s this afternoon.



Another hard freeze is expected tonight and Sunday morning. In fact, temperatures will likely be a few degrees colder than this mornings lows. Expect overnight temperatures to drop to the lower and mid 20s.



A HARD FREEZE WARNING will begin at 11pm Saturday for all of the WBRZ viewing area.

*HARD FREEZE WARNING* for the shaded area. Temperatures are expected to drop below 25°. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/iWrhoAD22d — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) January 22, 2022

LOOKING AHEAD



A Gulf disturbance will bring widespread showers across the area late Monday, into Tuesday. Looking at the latest data this morning, the heaviest rain may stay just off shore, keeping rainfall amounts manageable. A reinforcing shot of cold air will move in on Tuesday, keeping the winter chill around for the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





