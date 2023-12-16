Saturday AM Forecast: Showers and some storms likely today

Current radar currently shows numerous to widespread showers back to our west. These should start to impact the capital area around 9-10am.

Today & Tonight: Showers and some storms do likely today as our next storm system sweeps through the area. The most likely time for rain looks to be between 10am and 1 pm. Lightning will be possible, but overall the severe threat looks close to zero. As we get into the evening, rain chance will start to die down. There still will be the chance of some spotty shower activity. After all is said and done, most should pick up to an inch of rain with isolated higher amounts. Since there will be lots of cloud cover today, temperatures will only max out in the lower 60's. Tonight, we will start to dry out but the clouds will stick around. By daybreak, clouds will start to clear and our temperature will be around 50 degrees.

Up Next: Sunday will be a dry day with winds NW at 10-15mph. There could be a decent amount of cloud cover in the morning, but there should be clear skies by the afternoon and evening. The weather should be quiet for most of this upcoming week. However, temperatures could get near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Winds will flip back out of the south at the end of next week, allowing for warmer temperatures and more cloud cover.

- Balin

