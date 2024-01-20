Saturday AM Forecast: One more potential hard freeze tomorrow morning before a significant pattern change

The rest of this weekend is going to stay cold with another hard freeze possible tomorrow morning. Temperatures will climb drastically at the beginning of next week in advance of our next storm system.

A ***HARD FREEZE WARNING*** is in effect Saturday night into Sunday morning for parishes and counties along and north of Interstates 10/12. This includes all viewing area parishes and counties except Assumption, St. James, and St. Mary. Below freezing temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s will cause conditions that could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps today to protect tender plants from the cold. If you haven't already this week, outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Today & Tonight: Today will be a very chilly day. Highs will only get into the mid 40's with breezy conditions despite the plentiful sunshine. Temperatures could be back below freezing as early as 8-9 pm. Another hard freeze will be possible as temperatures Sunday morning will be in the mid to upper 20's.

Up Next: Sunday will be a touch warmer than today with a couple of high clouds mixing in. These clouds will build substantially Sunday night. This will signal a significant pattern change. Next week, temperatures will climb drastically, and rain will be likely for multiple days in a row. It will not be a continuous rain all week, and there will likely be several breaks in between the different rounds of rain. As of right now, Tuesday morning and Thursday look to be the most unsettled days. Through the end of the week, 5-7 inches of rain may fall with isolated higher totals. Such amounts could cause some flooding issues, so stay in touch with the forecast.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.