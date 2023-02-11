Saturday AM Forecast: Not ideal parade weather today, but better weather for Sunday

A gloomy start to the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Overcast skies across the Capital Area this morning and temperatures dipping into the mid-40s. There will not be much sunshine or warming in today's forecast. Some areas will break 50° in the afternoon hours, but this is all dependent on when showers stop. Scattered showers will be around the area early this morning through the early afternoon hours. Not expecting this system to bring heavy rain just mainly off-and-on light showers. It will be a gloomy parade day. The best way to dress is a light jacket and a raincoat. Overnight the skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the mid-30s to start your Sunday.

Up Next: The last half of your weekend will be pleasant. Sunday will have a chilly start with temperatures in the mid-to-low 30s across the area. There will be plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs will reach the low-60s. Enjoy the dry time because you will not see very much of it this week. Monday will have mostly sunny skies and temperatures gradually warming as our next two frontal systems approach the area. Tuesday, the first cold front will bring widespread rain to the Capital Area. Showers and storms are possible with this system, but currently the severe weather threat remains low. Wednesday showers from the first system will linger for most of the day as our next cold front approaches the area into Thursday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.