Saturday AM Forecast: Lows in the upper 40's possible the next couple of days

Below average temperatures are expected across Louisiana and much of the southeast this weekend. We could potentially see the 40's for the first time since April on Sunday morning and Monday morning.

Today & Tonight: Today will be a lot cooler than we have seen in a while. Highs will only top out in the upper 70's and humidity will be non-existent. With the lower humidity and some breezy conditions, there will be the threat of some wildfires. Just make sure you are adhering to the burn ban because any fires that start will spread quickly. Tonight, we could potentially reach the upper 40's so you might want to wear a jacket in the morning.

Up Next: The lows Monday morning will be very similar to Sunday's morning low, so expect the 40's once again. Expect the pattern of cooler temperatures and no humidity to continue through Tuesday. After that, temperatures will start to rise once again, and there is decent confidence in another weather system entering the area. This will increase rain chances Wednesday through Friday. Another front could potentially move through by next Friday, which will bring some cooler air with it.

The Tropics: A low-latitude tropical wave located near the west coast of Africa continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the early to middle part of next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

– Balin

