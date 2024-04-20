Saturday AM Forecast: Front nearing the area, big changes on the way

A front approaching the area will bring with it the chance of showers and thunderstorms later today and early on Sunday. A significant drop in temperatures and humidity is expected after the front passes.

Today & Tonight: Another warm and muggy day is expected with highs in the mid 80's. As a front nears the area, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. As we go into the overnight hours, the front will completely pass through, increasing rain coverage, and also dropping temperatures. These temperatures should drop into the upper 50's before daybreak.

Up Next: After the front passes, an upper level disturbance will move through the area early Sunday morning. Since there will still be enough moisture around, numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Most of the rain will be wrapped up by lunchtime, with the rest of the day being dry. Temperatures will struggle to leave the 60's all day long. Clouds will even begin to break up in the evening.

Much cooler and drier air will result in lows in the low 50s on Monday and Tuesday while highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s respectively. A few high clouds will mix into skies to begin the week. Most of the workweek is expected to stay dry.

– Balin

