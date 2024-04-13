Saturday AM Forecast: Dry conditions persist, the heat ramping up

Dry conditions look like they will persist for a while with little to no rain chances over the next 7 days. Temperatures will continue to get warmer during this time, possibly nearing 90 degrees by next week.

Today & Tonight: Today will feature plenty of sunshine. The only clouds will be a couple of high clouds. Highs will be near 84 degrees as winds start to turn more southerly. Tonight, another cool night is expected with lows nearing 58 degrees.

Up Next: Skies will stay mainly clear on Sunday as well. Highs will be a touch warmer, near 85 degrees. The warming trend will continue into next week, with highs nearing 90 degrees for the first time this year. Unfortunately, it looks like the humidity will begin to ramp up next week along with the heat.

A weak frontal system will fall apart west of the area. Due to this, rain chances will remain very low through the workweek. However, some 10 percent rain coverages are noted by midweek to account for the possibility of a passing shower due to increasing moisture and weak upper level impulses.

