Saturday AM Forecast: A lot drier today, another round of rain arrives tomorrow

Thankfully, only spotty storms will be possible today in the afternoon and evening, so the Wearin' of the Green parade should be good to go. That will not be the case tomorrow as widespread showers and storms are likely.

Today & Tonight: Compared to yesterday, today is looking much drier. It is not impossible that a rogue thunderstorm will pop up in the afternoon and evening, but most will stay dry. This is good news for the Wearin' of the Green parade. Temperatures will be warm once again, with highs near 83 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, the chance of rain will start to increase, especially later in the overnight hours. Lows will be near 65 degrees.

Given the parade and many other outdoor events slated for the weekend, it will be important to keep tabs on the Storm Station forecast, especially regarding any possibility of lightning. Have an indoor contingency nearby in the event of a thunderstorm.

Up Next: A cold front will finally make its way through our area on Sunday. With it, a final batch of more widespread rain and thunderstorms will pass through. Like Friday, some of the thunderstorms could produce gusty wind and heavy rain. After the front passes, temperatures will begin to drop. Highs will be in the upper 60's for the beginning of next week. Some more lows in the 40s are likely. The area will be dry Monday through Wednesday, before our next system arrives late next week.

-- Balin

