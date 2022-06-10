Latest Weather Blog
Saints hope first-round pick Trevor Penning will help solidify the offensive line
METAIRIE - The New Orleans Saints have had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL since Sean Payton arrived back in 2006, and the unit is a big reason why the team has had so much success during that time.
Last year, however, the group struggled, and now Pro-Bowl tackle Terron Armstead is leaving for the Miami Dolphins.
The Saints are hoping that rookie and first-round draft pick Trevor Penning can ease some of those concerns.
"He's out here working extremely hard. I see a really big man that's got some really good athletic qualities," said head coach Dennis Allen.
"I mean, it's just a lot of technical stuff that I wasn't learning in college, and over time you get to learn, you start doing a team period and get more confident in your ability," Penning said.
The team also hired former NFL head coach Doug Marrone to be the team's offensive line coach. Marrone was a part of Sean Payton's original staff back in 2006.
