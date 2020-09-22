'Remy loved this game,' parents of fallen football player address teammates ahead of season

DENHAM SPRINGS - It was another emotional day for the Denham Springs High School football team following the recent death of student-athlete Remy Hidalgo.

Remy collapsed at football practice and was airlifted to the hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 15. After just a few days in critical condition and the community-wide effort to donate blood for an emergency transfusion, Remy passed away early Friday morning.

Remy's football team gathered Tuesday for practice just one week following the unexpected collapse.

Practice began at Yellow Jacket Stadium with typical drills and constructive criticism, but coaches weren't the only ones there to speak with the players once the final route had been run.

"Remy loved this game. He loved all of you. It's all he talked about," Ashley Roberson, Remy's mother, said.

Remy's parents joined #77's teammates in the post-practice huddle, encouraging them to keep fighting as it is what Remy would have wanted.

"This too shall pass. It may pass like a kidney stone, but it's going to pass. So you're hurting now. You just need to hang in there. It doesn't mean that it's not going to get worse before it gets better because there's a good chance it's going to get worse before it gets better," Kerry Hidalgo, Remy's father, said.

Kerry Hidalgo addressed the team after hearing some were considering not playing this season following the tragic death of their teammate.

"Not wanting to play because Remy isn't here, that would be in complete contrast to what Remy would have wanted," Hidalgo said. "If you're not going to play because you're hurting, remember this, if you never know pain, you can never know pleasure."

Coach Brett Beard says these players will continue this season playing for more than first downs and touchdowns, but for the Hidalgo family.

"They're doing everything they can to turn a tragedy into something positive. It's really just amazing the strength a family has," Beard said.

In return for the overwhelming support from the team and community, Remy's parents promised to return the support from the sidelines.

"I promise I'll come watch every home game this season, just as if Remy was playing. I feel I owe him that much and if you wanted to play along with Remy this season, then maybe you owe him that much as well," Kerry Hidalgo said.

Even fellow football players from rival school Scotlandville High joined the Denham Springs High football team on the field Tuesday to show their support. Despite their rivalry, a group of players and coaches from Scotlandville unexpectedly showed up during practice, to offer support and honor Remy.

Scotlandville's Lester Ricard on his team wanting to honor #77 Remy Hidalgo and the DSHS Yellow Jackets pic.twitter.com/tRN2C9BP9c — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) September 22, 2020

Baton Rouge Police plan to host a blood drive in Remy's honor on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the BRPD headquarters on Airline Highway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For each blood donation, $10 will be donated to the Hidalgo family.