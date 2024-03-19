53°
Quentin Anderson joins race for second majority-minority Congressional District
BATON ROUGE - Quentin Anderson announced his candidacy for Louisiana's 6th Congressional District, the state's second majority-minority congressional district.
Anderson, a long-time Baton Rouge resident, graduated from McKinley High School, went to Louisiana Tech and then got his law degree from LSU. He worked on Obama's presidential campaign in 2007.
State Senator Cleo Fields and Congressman Garret Graves are also running for the spot. Graves is currently the District 6 congressman, but by the time election comes around the district's lines will be changed.
