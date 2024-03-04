Graves says he'll run again for his current seat

BATON ROUGE - Congressman Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, said Monday that he intends to run for reelection in his current district.

Graves said he believes the court will throw out the redrawn district maps.

The Congressional district lines are the subject of a federal lawsuit demanding a second majority Black district. Gov. Jeff Landry called a special legislative session just after he took office to have the Legislature meet U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick's deadline for new maps adding such a district.

Those maps redrew Graves' 6th Congressional District to run from Caddo Parish to East Baton Rouge. It divides the Baton Rouge area among that new district and three others.

In the months before the special legislative session, Graves had gotten into hot water with powerful Republicans. He backed Stephen Waguespack in the governor's race and some said he didn't push hard enough to help U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, in his bid to become house speaker.

The redistricting case remains in the hands of the court.

After the Legislature voted on the redistricting plan, State Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, said he would run in the newly configured 6th District.