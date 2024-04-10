72°
Power outages, damage keeps Pointe Coupee, East and West Feliciana parish schools closed Thursday
Pointe Coupee, East Feliciana and West Feliciana parish schools will remain closed Thursday after severe weather left damaged and continuing power outages Wednesday.
"Due to damage and power outages throughout the parish and at the schools, West Feliciana Parish Schools will remain closed Thursday, April 11," Milton said. "Please continue monitoring the weather to stay safe."
The East Feliciana Parish school system said it would also remain closed. Pointe Coupee Parish schools said they will remain closed due to damages and power outages.
