Ponchatoula Police ask for help in identifying suspects in mailbox theft

PONCHATOULA - Police are asking for help in identifying people who stole from a Ponchatoula church's mailbox.

The Ponchatoula Police Department shared photos on Monday of individuals in a dark red minivan stealing items out of the New Zion Baptist Church mailbox. It is unclear what was taken.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicle can call 985-386-6548.