Ponchatoula man wanted on sex crime charges
PONCHATOULA - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on charges including rape and video voyeurism.
Damien Gaston, 40, of Ponchatoula, is accused of filming sexual encounters with women and distributing the videos.
Investigators are asking anyone who knows where Gaston may be to call detectives at (985) 902-2045 or to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at (800) 554-5245.
Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Gaston's is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office.
