Police: Several vehicles towed, 2 arrested and 20 ticketed after weekend street stunts in BR

BATON ROUGE - Police ticketed 20 people and arrested two suspected of taking part in street stunts in the capital city over the weekend. Police announced Tuesday they also towed several cars linked to the dangerous stunts.

Hundreds of people took over the streets near downtown and other parts of Baton Rouge late Saturday night. Video posted by StreetDemonsBR showed stunt racers doing donuts in the Costco parking lot, drivers going over 100 mph on the interstate and bystanders turning into participants when bum rushing a police car.

"When you see the things going on in this city and something like this that happened last night this is stuff the city can take action on and should take action on," Mestizo Louisiana American Cuisine owner Jim Urdiales said.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to St. Phillip Street near Past Time and George's Bar to break up reckless driving in the area.

A mob of spectators rushed the first police unit to arrive to the scene, blocking it from being able to reach the stunt drivers. Police say the spectators beat on the car, causing an unknown amount of damage.

One person, Jatyrian Dyson, was issued a summons Sunday morning and had his car towed. On Monday District Attorney Hillar Moore said that two others were arrested for similar activity in the area of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Jefferson Highway that same night: Brody Gautreaux and Robert Clemon, who is from Texas.

In total, BRPD said its officers arrested two people for felonies, ticketed five for drag racing and ticketed another 15 for spectating. Eight cars were towed and are being kept on a 15-day hold.

Police also suspect that hundreds of vehicles used fake license tags during the weekend takeover.

"Hold these people accountable because you can see the destruction that they are doing to the city, and I can show you about four different spots in Baton Rouge that this whole thing is going on all the time, but we're doing nothing about it. So, let's enforce these laws that are already in the books," Urdiales said.

While BRPD has pledged to take steps to punish those who take part in dangerous street stunts, arrests have been sporadic. Over six months ago, the Metro Council adopted a new ordinance, making harsher penalties for these kinds of performances and those who participate.

"We've taken the laws that are in the books for drag racing and we've enhanced those twice now by working with the Mayor's office, working with the police department and working with other law enforcement agencies. We've maxed out everything that we know right now to the extent of the law and that includes bystanders also that are seen participating in this, they can be affected by these new laws also," District four Councilman Aaron Moak said.

Moak says that often these things are hard to shut down because of how spontaneous they are. He thinks social media may be the solution.

"There's information out there, these things are planned and I wouldn't be surprised if there's some kind of money involved, like a racing scheme or something like that. There's people that have information and we encourage them to give that up. Especially if you see something coming up on a intersection, send it in, call it in," Moak said.

In February, the department used a helicopter to track and apprehend one such participant, who drove off at a high rate of speed. He was arrested for aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, criminal damage to property, hit and run and drag racing.

Records show bail was set at $16,000 and Kelvin Brown has bonded out of jail while awaiting court proceedings.