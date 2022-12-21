Baton Rouge police chief pledges 'proactive' effort to curb street stunts

BATON ROUGE - Police Chief Murphy Paul on Wednesday said his department will look to "engage in more community efforts" to proactively address organized street stunts like the one that shut down a part of I-10 in Baton Rouge last weekend.

Paul said that incident was the first of its kind since August, when the East Baton Rouge Metro Council passed an ordinance to increase punishment on stunt driving. Local leaders who backed that measure said the reckless drivers seem to be repeat offenders.

"We need our police officers out there to respond," Paul said. "To engage in more community efforts more proactively."

As WBRZ reported earlier this week, the response to the most recent event largely involved towing vehicles and issuing traffic tickets.

Officials on Wednesday said the investigation is ongoing. They noted that participants appeared to use social media to communicate, allowing many to flee before police arrived -- in some cases, joining up again at a new location.

BRPD responded to 11 calls, in total, involving weekend street stunts.