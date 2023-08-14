Parish worker fired for urinating in Ascension water supply pleads not guilty

DONALDSONVILLE - A Baton Rouge man accused of relieving himself in a pool of water at a treatment plant in Ascension Parish has pleaded not guilty, months after video of the crime was released by the parish government.

Michael Mastin, who was formerly employed at the plant, was arrested back in March after surveillance videos seemingly caught him in the act at the Donaldsonville facility.

Mastin, 57, was fired after supervisors discovered the video, and he was later arrested on two counts of contaminating water supplies and two counts of criminal damage to a critical infrastructure.

After the incident, parish leaders said the stunt posed no danger to the public.

"At no time was the public in danger. All water samples taken to date are in good standing and meet all safe water drinking requirements," Parish President Clint Cointment said at the time.

Mastin is due back in court on Sept. 11 for a motion hearing.