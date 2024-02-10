76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, another hurt in retaliatory shooting on Washington Avenue

2 hours 16 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, February 10 2024 Feb 10, 2024 February 10, 2024 2:05 PM February 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting along Washington Avenue on Saturday. 

Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said the shooting happened near the corner of Washington Avenue and North 26th Street. One person was killed and another was taken to a hospital, but they are expected to survive. 

Morse said they believe it was a retaliatory shooting between two groups. It is unclear what shooting started the feud. 

Morse said there will be increased patrols over the weekend where the shooting happened. 

Trending News

No other information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days