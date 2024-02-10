One dead, another hurt in retaliatory shooting on Washington Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting along Washington Avenue on Saturday.

Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said the shooting happened near the corner of Washington Avenue and North 26th Street. One person was killed and another was taken to a hospital, but they are expected to survive.

Morse said they believe it was a retaliatory shooting between two groups. It is unclear what shooting started the feud.

Morse said there will be increased patrols over the weekend where the shooting happened.

No other information was immediately available.