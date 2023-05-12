Driver trapped man's arm in window, dragged him to his death, police say

BATON ROUGE -- A driver accused of trapping a man's arm in his truck window before speeding off last month has been accused of second-degree murder in the man's death, police said Friday.

Kentrell Maloid, 23, was found dead in the 1500 block of Florida Boulevard around 3 a.m. on April 27. Investigators initially thought it was a case of hit-and-run, but an autopsy showed that his injures didn't come from being hit by a car, according to arrest records.

Detectives found witnesses who said that Maloid was called to a house on S. 18th Street to collect payment for repairing Robert Hector's truck.

While awaiting Maloid's arrival, a witness said Hector "suddenly started acting paranoid" and got into his truck to drive away, according to arrest records.

Maloid arrived and approached the truck to talk to Hector. Hector is accused of rolling up his window with Maloid's arm inside and driving away with Maloid hanging off the side of the truck, police said.

Police say Maloid was dragged more than half a mile before he was thrown from the truck when it turned abruptly near North 16th Street and he died when his head struck the pavement. Witnesses told police Hector ran stop signs and traffic lights while Maloid was hanging from his truck window.

Hector was booked into parish prison Friday.