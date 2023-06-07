69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officials investigating fatal shooting in Scotlandville early Wednesday

Wednesday, June 07 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials said the coroner responded to a shooting in the Scotlandville area early Wednesday.

Emergency officials said the shooting happened on Merganzer Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The victim or victims' name or names have not yet been released. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

This is a developing story. 

