Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly's first spring as the head coach of LSU is over. As the Tigers had their Spring Game today, with the offense defeating the defense 59-31.
All four quarterbacks played well, as sophomore Garrett Nussmeier finished 9-for-16 with 136 passing yards and a touchdown. Senior Myles Brennan went 11-for-17 with 99 yards and a score. Jack Bech led the receivers with 6 catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Tre Bradford led the tailbacks with 86 yards, averaging 9.4 yards per carry.
On the defensive side of the field, Mason Smith lead the way with 2 sacks. Senior safety Jay Ward had 10 tackles.
Brian Kelly says the team has not made a decision for the starting quarterback this fall. The Tigers first game will be against Florida State in the Superdome on September 4th.
