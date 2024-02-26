'No room!' - More than 30 Southern University students forced out of their dorms due to flooding

BATON ROUGE - Approximately 32 residents of Camille Shade Hall, an all-female dorm on Southern University's campus, are not in their rooms Monday evening after a pipe burst and flooded two floors of the building.

A spokesperson for Southern said a pipe burst on the second floor around 5 p.m. and water ran down to the ground level.

Freshmen Laura Samson and Kaylyn Hayes left the dorm with their bags packed, looking to bunk up with friends or stay the night in a different room on campus.

"I didn't think we would have a pool in our dorm, but maybe that's what the hot weather is for - what do you think?" Samson jokingly asked Hayes.

"Now we can go swimming and take a dive!" Hayes replied.

University officials said they are working to make repairs and room restorations.