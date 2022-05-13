69°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 9 LSU baseball will play double header with Ole Miss Saturday after weather postponement
After a weather delay halted #9 LSU's game with Ole Miss in the 3rd inning, Friday's game has been officially postponed and will now be played as part of a Saturday doubleheader starting at 11 AM. Saturday's second game will start 50 minutes after the conclusion of the weathered delayed contest.
The Tigers are trailing Ole Miss 4-2, as Ace Ma'Khail Hillard struggled on the mound, allowing 4 runs in the second inning on 4 hits.
Trending News
LSU's only runs came on a 2 run home run by Dylan Crews, his 17th of the year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local parents grapple with baby formula shortage; pediatricians offer solutions
-
Family accepts posthumous degree for slain student at Southern University graduation
-
Traffic cameras are popping up everywhere. What are they recording?
-
DOTD needing more feedback from public about Miss. River bridge project
-
Some tax filers missing refund if certain electronic option was selected