No. 5 LSU baseball wins game 2 at Georgia 8-4
ATHENS, GA - The LSU baseball team gets their first series win in 3 weeks, as the Tigers get the game 2 victory over Georgia 8-4.
Starting pitcher Ty Floyd gets his 7th win of the season, as he goes 7 innings only giving up 4 runs with 7 strikeouts. The Tigers hit 2 home runs on the night, as both Tommy White and Hayden Traviniski hit long balls.
LSU improves to 42-12, and 19-9 in SEC play. The Tigers will go for the sweep tomorrow at noon.
