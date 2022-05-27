69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 21 LSU baseball cruise to 11-6 win over Kentucky in SEC tournament

1 hour 20 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, May 27 2022 May 27, 2022 May 27, 2022 1:25 AM May 27, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

Trending News

HOOVER - The LSU baseball team finally played a game in the SEC tournament, as the Tigers cruise to 11 to 6 win over Kentucky. 

Freshman Josh Pearson lead the way offensively with three RBIs, going 5 for 5, and one homerun. On the mound Ma’Khail Hilliard threw six innings, giving up two runs with 6 strikeouts. 

The Tigers now improve to 38-18 on the year and will face the top seed in the SEC in Tennessee tomorrow night. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days