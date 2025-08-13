New law could help families navigate childhood abuse cases

BATON ROUGE - On Aug. 1, nearly 300 new laws went into effect, including one intended to help families when their child has experienced abuse.

Parents of a child who attended an early learning center said they discovered their child was abused by another child.

The parents reported the abuse to the school, law enforcement, the Department of Children and Family Services, and the Louisiana Department of Education. However, with each report, the family was told their case didn’t meet certain standards.

“My daughter's situation didn't fit into any specific agency's little bubble," Roger Williams, the child’s father, said.

Having done everything in their power, the parents headed to the Capitol for answers.

State Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, championed the effort and got “Charlie’s Law” passed.

There’s now an official process for determining who takes the lead when another child abuses a child. The law also changes the licensing process for early learning centers, like lowering the student-to-teacher ratio.

“All reports start with DCFS, and then they can deem if it needs to go to law enforcement,” Barrow said. “But I can tell you there is still a lot more work to be done.”

Since the law went into effect on Aug. 1, DCFS reports having ten cases of child-on-child abuse.

“I want the best for Louisiana's children, all children,” Jana Podret, the child’s mother, said. “It finally had some accountability for the schools, and the schools have to follow a law.”