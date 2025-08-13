Latest Weather Blog
New law could help families navigate childhood abuse cases
BATON ROUGE - On Aug. 1, nearly 300 new laws went into effect, including one intended to help families when their child has experienced abuse.
Parents of a child who attended an early learning center said they discovered their child was abused by another child.
The parents reported the abuse to the school, law enforcement, the Department of Children and Family Services, and the Louisiana Department of Education. However, with each report, the family was told their case didn’t meet certain standards.
“My daughter's situation didn't fit into any specific agency's little bubble," Roger Williams, the child’s father, said.
Having done everything in their power, the parents headed to the Capitol for answers.
State Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, championed the effort and got “Charlie’s Law” passed.
There’s now an official process for determining who takes the lead when another child abuses a child. The law also changes the licensing process for early learning centers, like lowering the student-to-teacher ratio.
Trending News
“All reports start with DCFS, and then they can deem if it needs to go to law enforcement,” Barrow said. “But I can tell you there is still a lot more work to be done.”
Since the law went into effect on Aug. 1, DCFS reports having ten cases of child-on-child abuse.
“I want the best for Louisiana's children, all children,” Jana Podret, the child’s mother, said. “It finally had some accountability for the schools, and the schools have to follow a law.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wednesday's Health Report: 20 Louisianians infected with flesh-eating bacteria in 2025; up...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former Port Allen mayor booked, accused of indecency with minors
-
Woman fatally shot along Florida Boulevard early Wednesday morning
-
DA explains plea deal granted to man who got probation after killing...
-
WBRZ-TV marks 70 years of service with a special documentary