Hundreds of new Louisiana laws take effect Aug. 1; see some of the notable changes

BATON ROUGE — Nearly 300 new laws signed by Gov. Jeff Landry after the 2025 legislative session take effect Friday.

Among them are restrictions on the sale of controversial supplements, criminalization of cellphone usage while driving and loosening regulations on car window tints.

Here's a sampling of what new laws take effect Friday-

Law Enforcement Authorized to Shoot Down Drones (Act 170):

Law enforcement officers will be allowed to take down "nefarious" drones under the "We Will Act" Act.

Kratom Ban (Act 41):

Bans kratom, criminalizing both possession and sale of the herbal supplement.

Allows Schools to Offer Mental Health Screenings (Act 469):

Schools can now offer mental health assessments to students, however they are not required by this new law.

School Safety Mapping Requirement (Act 425):

This law requires that school facility mapping data be used to improve emergency response.

Criminalizes Interfering with Federal Immigration Agents (Act 399):

This law would make it a crime to take any actions that interfere with federal immigration enforcement from ICE or other agencies.

Nitrous Oxide Penalties (Act 106):

Increases penalties for illegal sale of nitrous oxide, or whippets. Fines will be up to $25,000.

Anti-Child Grooming Law (Act 97):

Creates and enforces the crime of child grooming. Under the new law, it will be a felony.

Darker Window Tint Legalization (Act 37):

Drivers can now drive with darker tints on their front side windows, allowing 25% light transmission instead of the previously legal 40%.

Vocational Training Access in Public High Schools (Act 449):

Under this law, all public high school students will have access to vocational and technical training.

Ban on Climate Manipulation Chemicals (Act 95):

This law bans the intentional release of chemicals into the atmosphere aimed at altering temperatures.

Political Campaigning at Schools (Act 89):

Under this new law, political campaigns can now advertise at public school athletic facilities.

Expands Protections to Military Service Members (Act 100):

Military members are now protected from discrimination in housing, education and employment.

Penalties for Driving Below Speed Limit in Left Lane Increased (Act 24):

The fee for driving below the speed limit in the left lane will be increased to $150 from $100. The law also boosts other traffic violations.

Ban on Election Betting (Act 4):

Betting or wagering on elections in the state of Louisiana will be banned under this law.

Criminalizing Stealing Gift Cards (Act 28):

Stealing gift cards or redemption codes will be a crime under this law.

Altering Insurance Estimates (Act 406):

It will now be a fraudulent insurance act to alter repair estimates without proper notice.

A complete list of laws that take effect Friday can be found on the state legislature's website.