New 36 home development approved in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - A development in Ascension Parish was approved by the planning commission after new rules were implemented to curb the effects of added growth.

This development, Moss Side Villas, will be located between Highway 74 and I-10.

Residents at the planning commission meeting shared their concerns about traffic, flooding, as well as the new development neighboring a superfund waste site.

“36 homes on 12 acres is a lot, and it's quite a lot of drainage that has to go somewhere. Where do you think it’s gonna go? In our homes," said Glynis Kimball, a resident of nearby Elisar Road.

The developers of the project say they will work to upgrade the culverts along Highway 74 to alleviate the effects of flooding in surrounding neighborhoods.

“We’re changing out the culverts, cleaning out the ditches and improving the situation, not just leaving it like we found it. We’re making it better,” the developer Mickey Robertson said.

The development will also be adjacent to a superfund waste site. The former Dutchtown Treatment Plant reclaimed oil waste for over 20 years.

In the 1990s, testing showed contamination of carcinogens that extended into the proposed site. However, in 2021 testing confirmed concentrations were within safety standards.

“I wouldn’t want my backyard to be facing that site. I wouldn’t want my kids or grandkids to be playing in the yard, especially after rain. There’s no guarantee that something might flow onto the property,” Mike Anderson, a resident of Elisar Road said.

The committee approved the development 5-2, but required the developer to do the culvert and other drainage work before construction starts. After being approved, citizens of Elisar Road are hoping their homes can withstand the effects of nearby development.

“We’re having to defend our legacy, keeping this street family oriented. But now we have to focus on defending our property from flooding,” Anderson said.