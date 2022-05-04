More witnesses take the stand during second day of testimonies in trial for city of St. George

BATON ROUGE - During the second day of the St. George trial, half a dozen additional witnesses took the stand.

Most testimonies were from government employees, except for businessman and multimillionaire John Enquist.

Enquist of H&E Construction shared his opinion as the man in charge of one of the last remaining big businesses rooted in Baton Rouge.

He said he's been fighting the company's board for years to move out of Baton Rouge and fears incorporating St. George would be bad for business—amplifying the city's crime, traffic and litter problems—though he did not specify why or how.

Others who took the stand included a City-Parish civil engineer who was asked why St. George could not enter an inter-government agreement for sewer, trash and debris removal like Zachary and Baker have.

The City-Parish registrar of voters and the state commissioner of elections also testified about the petition and voting process that led to the annexation.

Testimonies are set to continue Wednesday.