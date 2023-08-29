More than 33K acres burned in historic Tiger Island wildfire

MERRYVILLE - A wildfire that's been burning for more than a week in western Louisiana has doubled in size in recent days, stretching to cover more than 33,000 acres of land. It's now the largest in the state's history.

An update from the state on Tuesday said the Tiger Island fire in Beauregard Parish had burned 33,294 acres, more than twice the size of the 15,000-acre footprint that had been reported Friday, Aug. 25.

In that same update, the state reported the fire was only 50 percent contained.

Cloud cover and light rain helped firefighters overnight, and the fire is now 50% contained.

First responders said some rains over the weekend likely slowed the spread and provided a "window of opportunity" for firefighters. Crews are currently working to establish bulldozer lines to cut off the spread of the flames.

So far, more than 224 total personnel have assisted in the response, including some from the capital area. The National Guard is also providing support via Black Hawk helicopters and 16 dozers. The response is also being aided by Large Air Tankers, Scoopers, and Air Attacks from Texas.