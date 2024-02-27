Monday PM Forecast: Warm days are numbered, changes arrive Wednesday

Warm and windy weather carries onward into Tuesday. This will be followed by pattern shift with the arrival of our next cold front on Wednesday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A few clouds linger into Monday evening, with increasing clouds overnight. Although these will be low clouds, we do not expect much fog development as a healthy breeze out of the south remains. We expect an even milder overnight stretch with lows in the mid-60s. Tuesday will feature low clouds in the morning with partial clearing by afternoon. It stays windy with sustained speeds out of the south from 15-25 mph. Temperatures will flirt with record values on Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s. The record high in Baton Rouge is 85° (1962, 2011, 2021).

Up Next: Clouds increase ahead of our next cold front on Wednesday. That also means that our warm days are numbered. We still get warm on Wednesday prior to the front’s arrival. If the front arrives around mid to late afternoon, we’ve got a shot at reaching the low-80s. An earlier passage would keep highs in the 70s. The front will be strong enough to trigger a thin line of showers. The occasional rumble of thunder will be possible, but overall rain totals will be limited.

We trade shorts for sweaters on Thursday behind the cold front. We expect highs in the mid-60s in the metro area. That said, we quickly warm up into the weekend. That rise in temperatures will come at a cost though. An unsettled pattern finishes out the week. We could be looking at a few rounds of showers starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. Be sure to check with the Storm Station for the latest.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

