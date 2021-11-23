Monday PM Forecast: up and down temperatures through Thanksgiving week

A cold front passed through on Monday morning and will allow for a 24-hour period of chilly temperatures. Some moderation is then expected before another front arrives on Thanksgiving night.

Next 24 Hours: Clear skies and chilly temperatures are anticipated overnight. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s with slightly cooler readings north and east of Baton Rouge. If northeast winds of 5-10mph can slacken a bit, the numbers could go just a few degrees lower but freezing conditions are not expected. Tuesday will be sunny and quiet with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Thanksgiving Travel: If you will be driving within Louisiana or any of the neighboring states on Wednesday, mostly clear conditions are anticipated. National travel will be relatively quiet as well, with only some windy conditions to deal with in the Northeast and snow showers in the Mountain West.

Up Next: Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures reaching the low 70s as winds shift southeasterly. Another cold front will move from northwest to southeast across Louisiana through Thanksgiving. On turkey day, high temperatures will reach into the low to mid 70s as clouds increase. Showers could reach northern and western neighborhoods before dusk but most areas will stay dry for the daylight hours. The front and accompanying showers are expected to pass through by mid-morning on Friday leaving clearing and cooler conditions for the Bayou Classic and holiday shoppers. Below average temperatures are expected to last through Saturday. A weak disturbance could cause some clouds for part of the weekend, including during the LSU Football season finale, but no rain is expected at this time. For the day-by-day conditions, highs and lows, CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic, tropical development is not expected over the next five days. For the latest tropical forecasts, advisories and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we finish out the 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: With a cold front through the local area, northerly winds will be driving cooler air in through the night. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and perhaps lower if winds can lighten a bit. Locations north and east of the city could reach the mid 30s. An upper level ridge will build over the Southeast U.S. through Tuesday, so after a sunny and cool afternoon, temperatures will be at more seasonable readings on Wednesday. As the ridge pushes east, an upper level trough of low pressure will slide into its place sending an attendant cold front into the region on Thanksgiving. Along the front, some showers may develop from late Thursday through early Friday. As has been the case recently, this looks like another system that will be weakening and producing less rainfall as it moves through our region with no threat for severe weather. Cooler and drier air will bring temperatures back down below the seasonal averages Friday into Saturday as a surface high pressure system builds over the Gulf Coast. A second round of lows in the 30s will be possible to begin the weekend. Saturday and Sunday should be largely dry but the sky cover forecast could be a little tricky with some weak, upper level disturbances moving through and possible stirring up some clouds. Additionally, any clouds could have an effect on temperatures.

--Josh

