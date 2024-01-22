Monday PM Forecast: Tracking heavy rain potential by midweek

The warmer air has arrived, and rain is following suit. Rain chances peak on Wednesday and Thursday as widespread showers and storms overtake the region. At times, heavy rain could result in areas of standing water.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Rain returns to the capital region on Monday night. Scattered showers arrive from the southwest as the evening wears on, perhaps lasting into early Tuesday morning. Overall rain totals don’t look too impressive, likely under a quarter inch for most. Cloud cover will help keep temperatures mild. We expect a low in the upper-50s to near 60°.

Mostly cloudy skies remain in place on Tuesday. We may end up seeing the majority of any shower activity early, although we can’t totally rule out spotty showers for the rest of the day. It’d be a good idea to have the rain gear on hand so you don’t get caught off guard on Tuesday. It’ll otherwise be a warm day with highs returning to the 70s. The humidity will be climbing also.

Up Next: By midweek, more widespread rain begins to arrive. Wednesday and Thursday feature our highest rain chances of the week. It will be warm and muggy – a combination which could support thunderstorms. A strong storm or two isn’t out of the question, but the bigger concern will be heavy rain. Should several inches of rain fall in a short period of time, we could see some standing water issues. We will be watching this especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

3-6” of rain is possible across southern Louisiana in the next week, with locally higher amounts in select areas. Another wave of showers and storms is possible on Friday night and early Saturday. Behind that system, we’ll dry out and cool off for the weekend.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

