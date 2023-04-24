Monday PM Forecast: slow moving front, stuck weather pattern

The weather this week will be unsettled but not highly impactful. The best shot for showers and thunderstorms will be late Wednesday into Thursday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Though there will be some clearing at times, clouds will remain the dominant feature in skies overnight. With northeast winds of 5mph, low temperatures will settle into the mid 50s. Tuesday will continue the trend of mostly cloudy skies and spotty sprinkles. Measurable rain is not anticipated. A few more breaks of sun will allow high temperatures into the upper 70s.

Up Next: As winds take on a southeasterly direction, a warm front will move inland on Wednesday. This feature will bring mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers, especially during the afternoon. That same front will reverse course, moving south as a cold front on Thursday. Since the progress of the front will be slow, some energy moving over the front will help to spark showers and thunderstorms. We will be watching this period closely as there may be ingredients to support gusty wind and hail in any thunderstorms. On the other side of the front, drier air will arrive for the end of the week with a reinforcing shot of pleasant air coming on Saturday.

--Josh

