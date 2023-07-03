Monday PM Forecast: heat to be tapered by increasing rain chances

A transition to a more typical summer routine can be expected to begin Tuesday. Afternoon heat will be tapered in many locations by popping showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect a partly cloudy and quiet night. Low temperatures will bottom out well above average, in the upper 70s. Independence Day will quickly warm through the 80s in response to plenty of early sunshine. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s. Some showers and thunderstorms will start to pop near the coast and the lakes, and by afternoon that will translate inland. Isolated activity is expected up until about dusk. No single area should expect the day to be a washout and clearing is expected for most evening fireworks displays.

Up Next: Wednesday through Saturday should feature standard fare for early July. A daily dose of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop around 11am and last through 6pm. Coverage will generally reside in the scattered category with about fifty percent of the viewing area receiving rain each day. Any storms will be capable of downpours bringing a low-end chance for some minor street flooding. As far as temperatures go, highs will stop in the low 90s thanks to earlier onset of showers, and lows will be closer to normal in the mid 70s.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.